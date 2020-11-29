Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Receives €6.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.70 ($7.88).

DBK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

DBK stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.48 ($11.16). 9,056,490 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

