Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DEQ. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.32 ($19.20).

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €17.67 ($20.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.69. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €26.92 ($31.67).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

