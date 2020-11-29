Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.64 ($7.82).

LHA stock opened at €10.07 ($11.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.61. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €17.63 ($20.74). The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

