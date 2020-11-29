Devery Market Cap Reaches $316,929.86 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $316,929.86 and $8,319.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

About Devery

EVE is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.