DEX Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. DEX has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $54,810.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00164943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00921296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469081 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165907 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

