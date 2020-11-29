DIA Price Reaches $1.61 (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00008877 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $45.43 million and $20.54 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIA has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165196 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights.

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

