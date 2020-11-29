Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,660 ($47.82) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,065 ($40.04).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,933 ($38.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,737.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,716.22.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 911 shares of company stock worth $2,482,373.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.