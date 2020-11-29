DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 485,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,392,000. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 528,752 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 478,040 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 169,625 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

