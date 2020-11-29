Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

