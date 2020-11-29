DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $3,412,657.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,390. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.