Digital Gold Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.42 or 0.00343933 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $844,590.33 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00166701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00931113 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,532 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

