Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $26.84 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $26.84 million and $2.54 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00027988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00164951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00298556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00932112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469986 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00166304 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

