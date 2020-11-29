Digiwage Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $17,036.14 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

