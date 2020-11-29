dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Shares of DMYT stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth $17,282,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth $3,203,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth $2,371,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth $893,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth $872,000.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

