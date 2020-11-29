Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00378005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $533.52 or 0.02933984 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,475,743 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.