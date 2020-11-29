Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at KeyCorp

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.32.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 680,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 490,093 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.