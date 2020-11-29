DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Cap of $170,004.26

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $170,004.26 and approximately $7,239.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00440471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002701 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

