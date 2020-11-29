Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €64.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.40 ($108.71).

DRW3 opened at €65.80 ($77.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.53. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $565.88 million and a P/E ratio of 46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

