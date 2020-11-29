Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $27.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,941 shares of company stock worth $263,564. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after buying an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $58,473,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Dropbox by 450.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,179,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

