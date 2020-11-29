DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $737,190.42

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $737,190.42 and approximately $2,816.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014771 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008025 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.