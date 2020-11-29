Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,722,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after acquiring an additional 365,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,375,000 after buying an additional 272,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DNKN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.33. 484,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,609. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.49.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.