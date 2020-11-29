Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research cut Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.