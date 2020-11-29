easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,216. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.