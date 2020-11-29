EBCoin (EBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,188.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $498,701.33 and $38,188.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00380826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.02938779 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

