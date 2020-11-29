Ebix, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Ebix has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.11. Ebix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBIX. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

