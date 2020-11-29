Egretia (EGT) Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $762,324.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00165721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00920996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165003 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

