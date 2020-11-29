Elastos Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $604,225.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00008819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001829 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002686 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000187 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001770 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.