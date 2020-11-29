electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $850,000.00. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $3.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $3.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.89 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,682. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

