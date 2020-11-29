Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.46.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

