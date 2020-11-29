Elitium (EUM) Hits One Day Volume of $134,541.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and approximately $134,541.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00009965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00298266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00919510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471390 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00166079 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,077,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

