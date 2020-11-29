Elrond Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. Elrond has a total market cap of $122.52 million and $6.94 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00049607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.