EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $191,010.81 and approximately $8.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00299078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00921071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471409 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00166478 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.