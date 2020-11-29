Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $479,517.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, CoinBene and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00584855 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00028493 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002360 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.01050526 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Upbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Coinall, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.