Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.30 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.60 ($10.12).

Enel SpA has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

