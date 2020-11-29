EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 249.1% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $84,556.02 and $160.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00373839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.28 or 0.02924252 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.