Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) PT Raised to $32.00 at Bank of America

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Envista alerts:

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Envista by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.