EOS (EOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.83 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00016630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,024,887,820 coins and its circulating supply is 938,187,808 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

