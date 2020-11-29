Equal (EQL) One Day Volume Hits $35.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Equal has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $111,834.61 and approximately $35.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00380826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.02938779 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

EQL is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is equal.tech.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

