ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Tops $14.19 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $16,263.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.02939734 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

