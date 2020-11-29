Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Cormark

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.13.

TSE:ERO opened at C$22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.35. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.27.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

