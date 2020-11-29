Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

