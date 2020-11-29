Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $22.50 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ERRPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

