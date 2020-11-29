Eryllium (ERY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Eryllium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Eryllium has a total market cap of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00589161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.01041219 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Eryllium Coin Profile

Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

