Espers (ESP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,021.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Espers has a market cap of $498,313.63 and $1,021.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,082.55 or 1.00074810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029619 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00586142 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00598197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00126561 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

