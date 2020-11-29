Essent Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

