Ether-1 (ETHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,265.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $450,210.03 and approximately $25,265.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 54,974,607 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

