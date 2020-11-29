Ether Kingdoms Token Market Capitalization Tops $12,589.11 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $12,589.11 and approximately $32,387.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00372987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.02880724 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,678,515 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

