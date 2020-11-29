Ether Zero (ETZ) One Day Volume Tops $22,357.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $263,113.65 and $22,357.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $553.13 or 0.03058941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00034576 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 218,289,761 coins and its circulating supply is 176,260,348 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

