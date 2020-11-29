Ethereum Classic Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $6.37 or 0.00035103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $740.97 million and approximately $859.07 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.87 or 0.03140203 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

