Ethereum Gold Trading 50.8% Higher This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $240,547.16 and $7,497.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00370757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.73 or 0.02891590 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

